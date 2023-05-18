Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
  5. US court approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India

Updated on: May 18, 2023 10:16 IST

US court approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India

A US court has approved the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India. The authorities sought Rana for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.
