Friday, September 01, 2023
     
  5. Those who are at the Centre will lose: Nitish Kumar At I.N.D.I.A Alliance Press Conference

Updated on: September 01, 2023 20:42 IST

Those who are at the Centre will lose: Nitish Kumar At I.N.D.I.A Alliance Press Conference

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Opposition parties are working together unitedly. "So, as a result of this, those who are at the Centre will lose
Nitish Kumar I.N.D.I.A Alliance I.N.D.I.A Press Conference

