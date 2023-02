Updated on: February 21, 2023 19:56 IST

Special News: VHP mahapanchayat in support of accused Monu Manesar | Bhiwani Incident | Hindi News

Bhiwani Incident: Several Hindu organizations and cow protectors participated in VHP's mahapanchayat in Manesar in support of the accused in the case of two Muslims being burnt along with their vehicle in Bhiwani.