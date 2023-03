Updated on: March 26, 2023 11:28 IST

Rahul with Priyanka at Rajghat, Delhi to Mumbai will hold Sankalp Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statue

The Congress Party is now preparing to fight on the streets along with the court. From today, the Congress party will be on the streets in protest against the government and the BJP. Today at 10 a.m., gather at Rajghat, the memorial site of veteran Congress leader Mahatma Gandhi.