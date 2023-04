Updated on: April 21, 2023 20:24 IST

Prayagraj News: Shaista. Guddu. Sabir. Who is so vicious?

Eid is about to come. Before Eid, Owaisi started doing Atik Atik. Today in the live match from Prayagraj, we are going to have a big debate on this. Before that, you will hear Owaisi's dialogues one by one.