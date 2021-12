Updated on: December 27, 2021 7:40 IST

Piyush Jain arrested from Kanpur after a series of IT raids, to be produced in court today

After a series of IT raids, perfume businessman Piyush Jain was arrested from Kanpur and will be produced in court today. In the raids conducted by the IT department, a total of 177 crores in cash and properties worth 250 crores have been recovered from his home and known locations.