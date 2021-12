Updated on: December 31, 2021 23:00 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : IT raids on SP MLC and close Akhilesh associate Pushpraj Jain in Kannauj, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow

Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, ‘It’s not BJP money’ on Rs 200 cr seized from perfumer Peeyush Jain. Full details of SP MLC and perfume trader Pushpraj Jain’s business empire. For more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.