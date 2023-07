Updated on: July 21, 2023 13:24 IST

Pakistani Seema Haider: Will Seema return back to Pakistan?

What is the truth about Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India without a visa? Investigative agencies have been engaged to know this... Meanwhile, another revelation has come about Seema that before coming to India in March 2023, Seema did a trial run after reaching Nepal.