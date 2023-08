Updated on: August 26, 2023 22:43 IST

Muzaffarnagar School News: Accused teacher Tripta Tyagi says clip was doctored before sharing on social media

Muzaffarnagar Teacher: Those who made the classroom slap incident a national issue would not even know the name of the village, would not even know the name of the school... would not know the street or locality... we would take you to that school in that village...