Updated on: March 29, 2024 23:10 IST

Muqabla: Slow Poisoning Charge After Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari's Death

Mukhtar Ansari's body is being brought from Banda to Ghazipur...At present the dead body is on the way...The journey from Banda to Ghazipur is about 8 hours...Mukhtar's body will reach Ghazipur by around 1 am tonight. ..tomorrow morning Mukhtar Ansari will be laid to rest in Muhammadabad