Updated on: July 02, 2023 20:48 IST

Muqabla: NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister Today

Muqabla: Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar has played a big game in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar changed his party today, held the hands of Shinde and Fadnavis, and also took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar just held a press conference. Meri Hai Ajit Pawar said that the local elections wi