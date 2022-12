Updated on: December 30, 2022 9:54 IST

Mother Hira Ba on the last journey, PM Modi shouldered his mother's bier

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Passes Away: PM Modi's mother Heera Ba on the last journey. The body of PM Modi's mother is being taken to the crematorium. PM Modi shouldered his mother's bier. Funeral will be held in Sector 30 of Gandhi Nagar.