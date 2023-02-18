Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Maharashtra: Thackeray supporters create a ruckus outside Matoshree against the Shinde faction

News Videos

Updated on: February 18, 2023 15:50 IST

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray supporters create a ruckus outside Matoshree against the Shinde faction

Heavy sloganeering is going on outside Matoshree. A large number of Uddhav Thackeray's supporters have gathered outside his house. Uddhav Thackeray will have a meeting with the leaders shortly.
news matoshree maharastra assembly uddhav tahckrey eknath shinde

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News