Updated on: September 04, 2023 22:19 IST

Kurukshetra: Why is Opposition (I.N.D.I.A Alliance ) afraid of one nation, one election?

One Nation, One Election: Since the day the Modi government started talking about one country, one election From that day on, the opposition has been in tension. Leaders of the opposition India Alliance were initially calling it a hoax, but now a committee has been formed on it.