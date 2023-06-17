Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Junagadh Violence: 1 killed, 174 detained in clashes over 'illegal' dargah in Junagadh

News Videos

Updated on: June 17, 2023 23:11 IST

Junagadh Violence: 1 killed, 174 detained in clashes over 'illegal' dargah in Junagadh

Junagadh Clash: Police action has now intensified in the conspiracy to set Junagadh ablaze.. Police have arrested 184 accused so far, who are being interrogated.
Junagadh Violence Junagadh News Junagadh Junagarh Violence Junagadh Live News Junagadh Clash Junagadh Hinsa Gujarat Gujarat Junagadh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News