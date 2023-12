Updated on: December 27, 2023 11:25 IST

Jaishankar on a 5-day visit to Russia's Moscow | Here's all what you can expect from his visit

India-Russia relations: External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who embarked on a five-day visit to Russia, arrived in Moscow on Monday. His latest visit came at a time when the top leadership in Moscow aimed at bolstering bilateral ties. Here's what all we can expect from the visit.