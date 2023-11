Updated on: November 28, 2023 17:39 IST

Jaishankar and Russian FM Discuss Changing Global Order | Lavrov says "World is bigger than Europe"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov finds inspiration in Indian EAM Jaishankar's perspective amid global shifts. Lavrov echoes Jaishankar's assertion that 'the world is much more than Europe' and 'much more than the West,' emphasizing a broader view of the evolving global order.