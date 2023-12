Updated on: December 13, 2023 19:05 IST

J&K LG Manoj Sinha welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370

Talking about the Supreme Court’s validation of the Abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at an event in Jammu said that the decision would make the roots of India’s unity and integrity strong.