Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Imran Khan Bail Approved: Imran Khan left the Supreme Court after being released

News Videos

Updated on: May 11, 2023 23:39 IST

Imran Khan Bail Approved: Imran Khan left the Supreme Court after being released

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally been released today amid heavy ruckus in Pakistan. The Supreme Court termed Imran Khan's arrest as illegal and ordered his immediate release.
India Tv Imran Khan News Pakistan Latest News Pakistan Imran Khan Giraftari Ki News Imran Khan Pakistan News Channel Imran Khan Pti Imran Khan

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News