Updated on: March 31, 2023 16:29 IST

Howrah witnesses fresh clashes day after Ram Navami violence

A day after communal clashes erupted during Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Howrah, the town witnessed fresh violence on Friday. Police had to use tear gas shells to control a rampaging mob.
