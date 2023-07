Updated on: July 24, 2023 10:38 IST

Gyanvapi Survey Update: ASI begins premises' survey, Muslim side opposed the survey

The survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has begun on Monday (July 24), after a Varanasi court in Uttar Pradesh allowed the scientific survey of the campus, barring the disputed (Wazu Tank) area.