Updated on: July 24, 2023 10:30 IST

Gyanvapi case: ASI begins premises' survey, barring disputed area, amid heavy security

The survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has begun on Monday (July 24), after a Varanasi court in Uttar Pradesh allowed the scientific survey of the campus, barring the disputed (Wazu Tank) area.