Updated on: June 12, 2023 12:45 IST

Ghaziabad Religious Conversion : Ghaziabad To Thane ... How many pieces of conversion?

Religious Conversion Master Mind Arrested: Ghaziabad police will present Shahnawaz alias Baddo, the accused arrested in Ghaziabad religion conversion case, in Thane court today… will take him on transit remand… Baddo was arrested from Alibaug in Thane yesterday