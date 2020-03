Criticising the government’s decision of involving State Bank of India (SBI) in rescuing cash-starved Yes Bank, Congress spokesperson and three-term MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi told India TV Digital in an exclusive chat that such a move could affect the financial viability of SBI.

Singhvi also shared his views on a slew of other issues, including the suspension of Congress MPs over demands for a debate on Delhi riots, the independence of judiciary and his party’s future.