Updated on: April 05, 2023 14:29 IST

Delhi Jahangirpuri News: VHP announces procession on Hanuman Jayanti; high alert issued

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Vishva Hindu Parishad has given a call to take out Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. VHP has sought permission from Delhi Police to take out Shobha Yatra, but police has not given permission till now.