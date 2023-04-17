Monday, April 17, 2023
     
  5. CM Yogi on Atique Ashraf: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in action mode on Atique-Ashraf Murder case

Updated on: April 17, 2023 13:19 IST

CM Yogi on Atique Ashraf: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in action mode on Atique-Ashraf Murder case

Amid politics over the murder of Atique-Ashraf, CM Yogi Adityanath is in action... A high-level meeting is currently underway at Yogi's house in Lucknow. UP DGP arrives at CM House.
