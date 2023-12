Updated on: December 19, 2023 17:34 IST

China: Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude kills over 111 | President Xi calls for 'all-out' operation

A powerful earthquake rocked China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces killing over 111 people and leaving over 200 injured, said the officials on Tuesday. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country's state media reported.