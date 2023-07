Updated on: July 27, 2023 14:45 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkrar: Will Bageshwar Baba bring back 'Kohinoor' from England?

These days Bageshwar Sarkar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is narrating Ram Katha in London. Baba's divine court is set up in London itself. Bageshwar Sarkar is paying special attention to his British devotees while narrating the story.