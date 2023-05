Updated on: May 12, 2023 19:27 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Political struggle begins before the entry of Dhirendra Shastri in Bihar

After Maharashtra, now the ruckus has intensified on the entry of Baba Bageshwar government in Bihar.. Baba's court is going to be decorated in Patna from tomorrow.. On which political mercury is high.. Giriraj has opened a front in support of Baba.