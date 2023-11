Updated on: November 30, 2023 12:07 IST

Assembly Elections 2023: BRS MLC K Kavitha casts her vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad

Voting started in all 119 constituencies in Telangana today. K Kavitha from Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) cast her vote in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and proudly showed her inked finger. The voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.