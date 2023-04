Updated on: April 13, 2023 18:49 IST

Owaisi has also raised questions on Asad's encounter. Owaisi and Akhilesh's line have become one after Asad's encounter... Owaisi said that the rules of law are being weakened by direct encounter... Courts have taken... what are the judges for? if someone has committed a crime, then get him punished