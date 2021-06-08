After 63 days India reports below 1 lakh covid cases

India on Tuesday recorded 86,498 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,123 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,82,282 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,73,41,462. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,89,96,473, with 13,03,702 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,51,309. A total of 23,61,98,726 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.