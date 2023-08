Updated on: August 28, 2023 22:36 IST

Aditya-L1, India's first Sun mission, to be launched on September 2 from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (August 28) announced that the Aditya-L1 mission, which will become the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, will be launched on September 2, 2023, at 11.50 am from Sriharikota.