Updated on: December 29, 2023 11:25 IST

2100 women perform 'Durduriya Puja' in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony of Ram temple

Durduriya Puja' was performed by 2100 women ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on December 29. It is said that Goddess Durduria is worshipped before doing any auspicious work. The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on January 22