Updated on: March 01, 2022 11:34 IST

If there is a problem of stone in kidney or gall bladder then know from Swami Ramdev its solution

In today's hectic life, we are not able to take care of ourselves, due to which many diseases surround us. The problem of stone is caused due to unhealthy diet. Learn from Smavi Ramdev the surefire way to get relief from it