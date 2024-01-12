Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Updated on: January 11, 2024 23:55 IST

Kurukshetra: Why did Congress reject the invitation for consecration of Ram temple?

Congress party has rejected the invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22 January. All the big leaders of Congress including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge will not go to Ayodhya.
