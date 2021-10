Updated on: October 18, 2021 19:34 IST

Kurukshetra: Rakesh Tikait's exclusive interview with India TV

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had an exclusive interview with India TV LIVE from Ghazipur Border. Talking with India TV anchor Meenakshi Joshi, Tikait discussed various topics ranging from farmers' protest, Lakhimpur violence and how the farmers hope for the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. Watch the full interview.