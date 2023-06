Updated on: June 24, 2023 23:16 IST

Kurukshetra: Kejriwal approached Rahul over ordinance, Mamata intervened during opposition party meet

With suspense over the Congress’ stance on the Centre’s Delhi ordinance, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the need for Rahul Gandhi to ‘forget the differences’ and move forward together at the joint opposition meeting in Patna, AAP sources said on Saturday (June 24).