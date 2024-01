Updated on: January 16, 2024 23:16 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi be able to become Prime Minister for the third time?

What will be the result of 2024? Modi's opponents also believe that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister. Only Narendra Modi will win for the third time. The question is only about seats… will Modi get 300 seats… or will Modi go beyond 400.