Updated on: January 20, 2022 22:16 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Why is Pakistan so scared of Yogi Adityanath?

The opposition often shares such posts on social media against Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, that results in countries like Pakistan start a discussion on the same. The upcoming UP polls, surprisingly enough, seem to have become a centre point of talks in the neighbouring country.