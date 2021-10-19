Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
Published on: October 19, 2021 21:32 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai | Owaisi bats for UP elections from Hyderabad

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in his recent speech in Hyderabad batted for the UP elections in a never-ever seen way of speaking. Watch this special report of India TV.
