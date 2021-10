Updated on: October 19, 2021 15:57 IST

Priyanka Gandhi blows poll bugle with the motto of 'Am a woman, I can fight'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that the party will distribute 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka is in Lucknow today to review the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. She has been tasked with reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 assembly election.