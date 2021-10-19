Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
  5. Captain Amarinder Singh to form new party, says open to allying with BJP

Updated on: October 19, 2021 23:00 IST

Captain Amarinder Singh to form new party, says open to allying with BJP

Ahead of Punjab elections, Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that he will form a new party. He has also revealed his plans of allying with BJP, if the issue of farmers is resolved.
Amarinder Singh Punjab Election 2022 Punjab Chunav Amarinder Singh New Party Captain Amarinder Singh BJP

