Updated on: February 03, 2023 23:24 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman In Aap Ki Adalat

Nirmala Sitharaman In Aap Ki Adalat: The country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the special show of 'Aap Ki Adalat' on the stage of India TV budget dialogue. During this, he answered all the questions arising in everyone's mind regarding the budget.