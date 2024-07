Updated on: July 23, 2024 14:36 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman Full Speech on Budget: Modi government's attention on tax, employment, farmers!

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Let us tell you that the first general budget of Modi 3.0 has been presented in the Parliament. Many big announcements have been made in this budget from Bihar to Andhra Pradesh.