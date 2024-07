Updated on: July 23, 2024 13:22 IST

Union Budget 3.0: Vishnupad Temple and Mahabodhi Temple will be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath.

Finance Minister Sitharaman has announced in the budget that to promote tourism, the government will provide help to build Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Gaya, Bihar. This corridor will be built like Kashi Vishwanath. Tourism will be helped in Nalanda.