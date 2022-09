Updated on: September 08, 2022 8:30 IST

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE with Rajat Sharma | Tejashwi Yadav's surprise checking of top Patna hospitals exposes poor hygiene, managementBihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise inspection of three top government hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night. Tejashwi, who also is the state health minister, was shocked to see the poor hygiene and over all management of the hospitals. Video of Tejashwi interacting with family members of patients and schooling the hospital staff over lapses went viral on Wednesday morning.