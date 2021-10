Updated on: October 28, 2021 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Aryan Khan's bail, a loss for Sameer Wankhede?

After being in prison for three weeks, SRK's son Aryan Khan was granted bail today. It is a matter of relief for Shah Rukh Khan after a long time but the detailed verdict of the court is yet to come. If this detailed verdict is delayed, then even tomorrow Aryan would have to spend the night in jail. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.