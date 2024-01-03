AAP leader Sanjay Singh directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to ex-UP minister in defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is in jail in the Delhi liquor policy case, once again faced legal trouble after a court awarded him a Rs 1 lakh fine in a defamation case on Wednesday.

A Lucknow court directed Singh to pay Rs 1 lakh in damages to former Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh in a defamation case.

In an order, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Kamla Kant Gupta directed the AAP MP to pay the damages within two months, following which an interest of six per cent will be imposed on the amount.

The court had issued notice to Singh, currently in jail, but he did not respond to it. Hence the court proceeded ex parte against him.

What was the matter?

Singh had accused Mahendra Singh, the then Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, of indulging in corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The AAP leader made the accusation while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 8, 2021.

Mahendra Singh subsequently filed a civil defamation suit against the AAP MP and sought Rs 21 lakh in damages.

The court also directed the AAP leader to remove videos and print materials on his remarks from social media platforms.

