IndiGo passenger claims screw found in Sandwich; airline responds

IndiGo passenger showing screw found in sandwich.

An IndiGo passenger stirred social media buzz after claiming to have found a screw in a sandwich served onboard, posting a picture of the sandwich post-deboarding. IndiGo, in its statement on Tuesday, addressed the issue, mentioning that it was not reported during the journey. The airline expressed regret for any inconvenience caused but refrained from providing specific details about the circulated image.

Quality assurance and apology

IndiGo assured that its in-flight meals adhere to high standards of quality and hygiene, sourced from reputable caterers. While regretting the inconvenience, the airline reaffirmed its commitment to providing a superior in-flight experience and adhering to food and hygiene standards.

Previous incident and regulatory action

This incident followed a previous occurrence where a worm was discovered in a sandwich served onboard an IndiGo flight. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo on January 2 regarding the matter. The airline issued an apology for the incident, which occurred on December 29 on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai.

Regulatory measures

In response to such incidents, FSSAI urged airlines and flight caterers on January 17 to comply with food safety regulations and ensure proper labelling of items served to passengers. A meeting was convened on January 16 by FSSAI with leading flight caterers and airlines to evaluate and strengthen food safety protocols within the airline catering industry.

